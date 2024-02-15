BBMP seeks double the funding in state budget

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has sought twice the amount of funds in the forthcoming state budget than what it received from the government last year. Citing proposals such as elevated corridor, tunnel road, sky deck (a tall tower to attract tourism) etc, which are in the pipeline, the civic body has asked the government to allocate a budgetary grant of Rs 6,000 crore to give a thrust to “Brand Bengaluru”
Other than Rs 6,000 crore, the BBMP has asked for an additional grant of Rs 200 crore for running Indira Canteens, which is a flagship project of Siddaramaiah government. The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML), which is an offshoot of BBMP, has requested for Rs 600 crore for the collection and disposal of garbage as it does not collect service free from the citizens.
A top BBMP official said the government is likely to be generous to Bengaluru in the state budget. “We expect funds for double decker projects, which involves building an elevated road along the new Metro corridors. The budget may also set aside funds for the tunnel roads proposed on a two-km stretch under trial basis. Skydeck is another ambitious project that will be funded by the government,” he said.
During the recent presentation, the BBMP officials apprised CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM DK Shivakumar about the various initiatives it has undertaken to reform the civic body. Among the works are: Digitization of 20 lakh property records, which will be completed in March, April 2024, introduction of e-khata as well as automated plan approval system for residential houses etc.
The state budget may also announce white-topping of roads although the state cabinet has already approved the plan at a total cost of Rs 1,700 crore. The government will only be providing Rs 800 crore while the remaining Rs 900 crore will be raised by the BBMP from its property tax collection.
The BBMP, sources said, has asked for an additional grant of Rs 200 crore for improving the buffer zone of storm water drains and building 100-km of new road by acquiring the private properties. Funds have also been sought improving another 75 junctions.
Urbanist Ashwin Mahesh said fast growing economies like Bengaluru should be given priority in funding and growth itself should pay for the growth. “The state government should earmark a certain percentage of GST for undertaking development projects not just in the BBMP limits but areas that fall outside its jurisdiction that are fast growing,” he said.