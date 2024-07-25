BBMP survey shows encroachment on 80% of lakes in its jurisdiction  

Bengaluru: A recent BBMP survey has revealed that nearly 80% of the lakes in the city are encroached upon, prompting the civic body to seek assistance from the tahsildars concerned to remove these encroachments at the earliest.
A BBMP statement noted that 202 lakes are under its jurisdiction, of which 159 are encroached upon.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Wednesday directed officials to coordinate with the Revenue Department and the Department of Survey, Settlements and Land Records to clear the encroachments on stormwater drains (SWD) and lakes as soon as possible.
"The officials should get the surveyors to inspect and identify the encroachments on SWD and lakes. They should then take up the matter with the tahsildar and the district administration to get relevant orders to vacate the encroachments,” he said.
"Wherever orders for removal of encroachments have been issued, the encroachments have to be removed at the earliest,” Girinath added.
He said officials should also expedite the process of addressing stay orders from various courts.
With respect to SWDs, the civic body has identified 4,316 encroachments and has cleared close to 2,473 of them. However, approximately 889 files are pending with the Department of Survey, Settlements, and Land Records, 615 files with the Revenue Department, and 144 with the BBMP.
Published 24 July 2024, 20:37 IST