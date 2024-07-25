BBMP survey shows encroachment on 80% of lakes in its jurisdiction  

Bengaluru: A recent BBMP survey has revealed that nearly 80% of the lakes in the city are encroached upon, prompting the civic body to seek assistance from the tahsildars concerned to remove these encroachments at the earliest.

A BBMP statement noted that 202 lakes are under its jurisdiction, of which 159 are encroached upon.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Wednesday directed officials to coordinate with the Revenue Department and the Department of Survey, Settlements and Land Records to clear the encroachments on stormwater drains (SWD) and lakes as soon as possible.