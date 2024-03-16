BBMP to deploy 297 flying squads, 104 checkposts and 679 sector officers for election-related work

Over the next 24 hours, they will remove any banners, flexes, and posters for election purposes from government property, besides checking for the misuse of official vehicles, setting up a media centre, and a complaint monitoring system. In the next 48 hours, they will check defacement of public property and misuse of public space, and check private property defacement in the next 72 hours.

Voter helpline

The voter helpline will be live for voters to check if their names are on the list. Additionally, they can dial 1950 helpline or contact their local BLO office, until March 25 to file applications to get their names on the list.

To address urban voter apathy, officers are devising turnout implementation microplans. At least 1,786 polling stations have a voter turnout of 10 per cent or below, for which they will continue giving door to door awareness and hold public awareness campaigns.

They will start handing out 12D forms by Monday for senior citizens aged 85 and above and people with 40 per cent and above disabilities to enrol for home collection of votes.

Expenditure incurred

Candidates can spend up to Rs 95 lakhs for election campaigning and must open a separate bank account for this purpose at least one day before filing their nominations.

Candidates should provide election offices their details in three formats: Daily Register, Cash Register, and Bank Register and file all election-related expenses with documentation accordingly. Should candidates participate in any campaigns, rallies, programs organised by star campaigners in their favour, all those costs will be considered the candidate’s campaign expenditure.