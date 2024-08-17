BBMP to manage solid waste for now as it grapples with GST fear

Bengaluru: The BBMP has temporarily put on hold its plan to transfer solid waste management-related responsibilities to a new entity.
The decision was taken as it feared these services — once taken out of the BBMP’s purview — would come under the goods and services Tax (GST) bracket. The civic body will continue with the existing system until it receives clarity from the government.
In an order issued earlier this month, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath entrusted the responsibility of overseeing door-to-door collection, transportation and disposal of garbage to the zonal commissioners, joint commissioners as well as to Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML).
The order goes on to reverse its earlier decision to transfer these responsibilities entirely to the BSWML by keeping the joint commissioners out.
About two months ago, Girinath had transferred 21 engineers to the BSWML by handing over new responsibilities. What’s more, the junior health inspectors will continue to monitor the work at ward level as against the earlier plan of handing these works entirely to marshalls.
Dr Harish Kumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BSWML, said the changes earlier proposed had been kept on hold as it was seeking clarity from the government.
“Solid waste management-related services attract 18% GST if the government does not have 90% control over the entity. Although BSWML is 100% government-owned, there is confusion as ownership is equally split between the BSWML and BBMP. We will discuss this in the next board meeting,” he said.
Another officer told DH that BSWML will continue to oversee all responsibilities related to solid waste management but the payment will be dispersed by the BBMP. The plan to transfer Rs 44.79 crore to the BSWML for bearing the expenses of April has also been put on hold over the confusion related to GST, it’s learnt.
These administrative changes appear to have its impact on the collection and transportation of garbage from the ground too. Many residents poured out their grievances over uncollected garbage and increased the number of blackspots on social media. Some residents of Mahadevapura too felt that the garbage collection had taken a hit.
BS Balasubramanian, president of garbage contractors’ association, said generally the collection of garbage gets affected during the rainy season as the compactors take time to unload the garbage at the dumping yard owing to bad roads and long queues. Overall, there has not been much disruption on garbage collection,” he said.
