BBMP to raze illegal construction in Bengaluru's RR Nagar zone

<p>Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to raze the illegal construction of a four-storey building in RR Nagar zone on Saturday. The identified building is located in Balaji HBCS Layout in Vajarahalli, Hemmigepura ward, according to BBMP sources.</p>.<p>The builders had permission to build a ground floor, first floor and second floor in their 30x40 site. However, they had constructed two additional floors above the permissible limits.</p>.When BBMP blinks on illegality over building bylaw violations.<p>The illegal construction of two floors, identified by B C Satish, Joint Commissioner of RR Nagar zone, will be razed, according to a press release by the Palike. </p>.<p>The builders were issued a notice four times by the Palike under the BBMP Act 2020. However, as the builders did not comply with the notices, the Palike has decided to raze the additional floors. </p>