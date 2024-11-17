Home
BBMP to raze illegal construction in Bengaluru's RR Nagar zone

The builders had permission to build a ground floor, first floor and second floor in their 30x40 site. However, they had constructed two additional floors above the permissible limits.
DHNS
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 04:14 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 04:14 IST
