BEML to make India's first-ever bullet trains in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: BEML Limited said on Tuesday it had won a contract from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) to design, manufacture and commission two high-speed trainsets for Rs 866.87 crore. </p><p>The eight-coach trainsets will run at a maximum operational speed of 249 kmph and are expected to be deployed on the under-construction Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, popularly known as the bullet train project, by 2027. </p><p>According to a news release issued by BEML on Tuesday, the price of each trainset is Rs 27.86 crore and the total contract value is Rs 866.87 crore, which includes design cost, one-time development cost, non-recurring charges, one-time cost towards jigs, fixtures, tooling and testing facilities, which will be utilised for all future high-speed projects in India. </p><p>"This project marks a significant milestone in India's high-speed rail journey and will see the first indigenously designed and manufactured trainsets with a test speed of 280 kmph. The trainsets will be built at BEML's Bengaluru rail coach complex and are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026," it added. </p><p>The trainsets will featuring a fully air-conditioned, chair-car configuration, offering modern passenger amenities such as reclining and rotatable seats, special provisions for passengers with restricted mobility and onboard infotainment systems, the statement said.</p>