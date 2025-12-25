<p>Bengaluru: The Lokayukta police trapped and detained the Malleswaram subdivision Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) while he was allegedly accepting a bribe from a hotel owner. </p>.<p>Krishnamurthy H allegedly demanded a monthly bribe of Rs 50,000 from the owner of Sagar Hotel to allow it to stay open beyond permissible hours. The hotel owner lodged a Lokayukta complaint about this. An audio recording in which the ACP purportedly demanded the bribe was submitted as evidence and an FIR was registered. On Wednesday, the officials laid a trap and caught him red-handed while accepting Rs 30,000 as bribe. </p>