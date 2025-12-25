Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru ACP caught taking bribe from hotel owner

Krishnamurthy H allegedly demanded a monthly bribe of Rs 50,000 from the owner of Sagar Hotel to allow it to stay open beyond permissible hours.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 23:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 23:01 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsbribe

Follow us on :

Follow Us