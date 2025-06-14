Bengaluru: Artists hold parallel event at Venkatappa Art Gallery

<p>Bengaluru: In an unusual turn, the renovated Venkatappa Art Gallery on Kasturba Road saw a second inauguration on Friday — this time by the state’s art fraternity.</p>.<p>The official reopening on Thursday excluded senior artists from both the guest list and ceremony, triggering a boycott.</p>.<p>In response, the Venkatappa Art Gallery Forum (VAG) organised a parallel event, ‘Gallery Pravesha’, drawing over 200 artists from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Hassan.</p>.Bengaluru: Venkatappa Art Gallery reopens after major renovation.<p>"We expected 70 to 100 artists, but more than double came.It shows how upset the community was," said painter and forum member Alaka Rao.</p>.<p>Senior artists Pushpamala N, Pa Sa Kumar, U Bhaskar Rao, and Sheela Gowda also attended.</p>.<p>CS Krishna Shetty, a senior Bengaluru-based artist, urged the community to make full use of the space.</p>.<p>"This belongs to us. It’s our duty to keep the galleries active every day," he said.</p>.<p>VAG hopes for better official cooperation. "We’ve fought for this since 2016. We now hope officials will back artists’ aspirations," said Alaka.</p>