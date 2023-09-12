Bengaluru bandh: People stranded as cabs go off road

The day-long bandh exposed the weaknesses in Bengaluru’s transportation system, as airport-bound passengers struggled to find a ride.
While many rode in private cars, crowds swelled at the Majestic bus stand to find BMTC buses to the airport.
At the airport, DH reporters observed a few private taxi drivers and travel companies offering alternative routes to navigate around the bandh. Many had pre-booked BluSmart cab services, but some trips could not be completed due to bandh-related incidents.
Low patient turnout
Hospitals reported a notably low patient turnout. Some patients were shocked to discover on arrival that their appointments had been cancelled or postponed after making last-minute travel arrangements. Some chose to skip their appointments entirely.
Revathi, a resident of Sahakara Nagar, said she could not find a cab to get home from the hospital for 20 minutes. “I am pregnant. I wanted to get a check-up done at the hospital. After waiting for a long time, I finally got an auto," she said.