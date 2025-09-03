<p>Bengaluru: The Parappana Agrahara police in Bengaluru booked a homeowner for renting her house to two foreigners without notifying the police or submitting mandatory documents.</p>.<p>The Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided a house in Chudasandra on August 26 and rescued two Ugandan women illegally residing there. The house owner, Ambuja, had not provided the police the required papers. She is currently at large.</p>.<p>The case has been registered under the provisions of the Foreigners Act.</p>.Karnataka Rent Act: Tenants who sublet without landlord’s consent will attract Rs 50,000 fine.<p>Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh urged residents to follow procedures while renting or leasing houses to foreigners.</p>.<p>"The homeowner did not submit Form-C, which is mandatory. The police were not informed. We are appealing again to follow legal and mandatory provisions when renting to foreigners. Failing which, legal action will be taken on both the landlord and the tenant/s,” Singh said.</p>