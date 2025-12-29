Menu
Bengaluru: Indiranagar residents flag excise rule violations as restobar opens near school

A large orange facade with glass panels and 'YU' written in English and Kannada has come up 70 metres from the National Public School on 12th A Main Road in HAL 2nd Stage.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 21:19 IST
Published 28 December 2025, 21:19 IST
