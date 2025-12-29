<p>Bengaluru: Indiranagar residents are protesting the establishment of a restobar near 80 Feet Road for its proximity to a school and for flouting fire safety norms.</p>.<p>A large orange facade with glass panels and "YU" written in English and Kannada has come up 70 metres from the National Public School on 12th A Main Road in HAL 2nd Stage.</p>.<p>"Actually, as the crow flies, compound to compound, the distance between the establishment and the school is about 45 metres. Even at 70 metres, it is a violation of the Excise Act, which prohibits the sale of liquor within 100 metres of any educational institution," said Meenakshi Prabhu, Secretary of HAL 3rd Stage Taxpayers and Residents' Association.</p>.25% of Karnataka’s 108 ambulances under maintenance, sparking emergency response fears.<p>The association has approached the Excise Department to look into the matter.</p>.<p>A letter from the National Public School staff and parents has also been submitted to the authorities, raising concerns over liquor being sold close to the school.</p>.<p>Residents have also pointed out that the structure does not adhere to the National Building Code and violates fire safety norms.</p>.<p>"There are no setbacks, and in places, the bar is also abutting the residences. Initially, before the Occupancy Certificate (OC) was issued, the building was pretty much adhering to the rules, but once they got the OC, they completely went ham. At one point, their chimney was facing right into my house," said Lata, whose house is located right behind the restobar.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Online petition</p>.<p>Earlier this year, residents launched an online petition against the bar. They also moved the high court to get a stay on the ongoing construction.</p>.<p>"When we reached out to the authorities, we were informed that the owner of the establishment has connections with politicians such as the deputy chief minister and other higher-ups," added Meenakshi.</p>.<p>On December 24, officials from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) issued a notice to the restobar owners for flouting construction norms.</p>.<p>“We have asked them to immediately stop construction and have been monitoring regularly.</p>.<p>“In addition to the lack of setbacks, parking also remains a major concern. In their initial plan, they had mentioned a parking space for 11 vehicles, but no such area has been created. They have been asked to adhere to the original plan and abide by fire safety norms,” the assistant executive engineer, Bengaluru Central City Corporation (JB Nagar), told DH.</p>.<p>The restobar’s management did not respond to our calls or texts for comment.</p>