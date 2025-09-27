<p>Bengaluru: A 29-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly misbehaving with a female police official and refusing to undergo a breathalyser test during a drink-and-drive check in Indiranagar here.</p>.<p>The incident took place late on September 26 near a pub in the area, police said.</p>.<p>The accused, identified as Aditya Agarwal, was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol when stopped for the test, police added.</p>.<p>He allegedly refused the breathalyser test, misbehaved with the police official, and demanded she speak in Hindi or English instead of Kannada.</p>.<p>A video of the incident circulating on social media shows Agarwal shouting at the officer, saying he did not know Kannada.</p>.BMTC clarifies viral drunk bus driver video is from Mandya, not Bengaluru.<p>Police said he attempted to flee the spot after the confrontation but was intercepted about 20 metres ahead. He allegedly tried to assault police personnel and issued threats.</p>.<p>In her complaint, the female officer stated that at around 12.05 am, during the check, Agarwal used foul language and intentionally insulted her while refusing to comply.</p>.<p>Based on her complaint, police registered a case under Sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Agarwal was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said. </p>