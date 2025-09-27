Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru man refuses breathalyser, misbehaves with cops, tries to flee in Indiranagar; arrested

Police said he attempted to flee the spot after the confrontation but was intercepted about 20 metres ahead. He allegedly tried to assault police personnel and issued threats.
Last Updated : 27 September 2025, 13:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 September 2025, 13:33 IST
BengaluruCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us