Bengaluru metro feeder buses for Chitra Santhe on January 7

Bengaluru: The BMTC will operate metro feeder buses on Sunday between 8 am and 8 pm to serve people attending the Chitra Santhe at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath.
The details are as follows:
* Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic) to Vidhana Soudha via Central Talkies, Anand Rao Circle and Sivananda Stores.
* Mantri Mall metro station to Vidhana Soudha via Anand Rao Circle and Sivananda Stores.
* Four buses will run on each route every 10 minutes. The fare will be Rs 15 flat, according to the BMTC.