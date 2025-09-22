Bengaluru residents hold silent protest over axing of healthy trees   

<p>Bengaluru: Residents of RR Nagar staged a silent protest on Sunday after five healthy trees were cut overnight in front of an upcoming jewellery store on Jawaharlal Nehru Road.</p>.<p>The protest was triggered when locals tried to stop tree cutting at another construction site nearby, raising questions about selective enforcement of rules.</p>.<p>“Why was the jeweller allowed to cut five trees while others are not even permitted to trim branches?,” people at the site asked.</p>.BJP to stage state wide protest on September 24 against condition of roads across Karnataka.<p>Activist Suresh Bhat of NGO Hasiru said that tree felling often takes place on weekends to evade scrutiny. “They cut them on Saturday evenings, when government offices are shut. By Monday, the damage is done,” he told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>RR Nagar has seen widespread illegal felling, with over 140 healthy trees lost in four years, including 12 in 2023 alone, activist Joseph Hoover said. “The BBMP's Forest Department must be held accountable. Bribes of up to Rs 1 lakh are paid to cut healthy trees, while our attempts to cut down dead trees in parks are not permitted,” he alleged.</p>.<p>Residents stressed the value of mature trees. “If a 40-year-old tree is cut, a sapling cannot compensate for decades. Trees are more precious than gold and diamonds,” said activist Rachana Ravikiran.</p>.<p>Former contractor GK Ramachandra added that many trees were planted by BEML and the BDA when RR Nagar was developed. "Now, for the sake of business, they are being destroyed," he said.</p>.<p>Citizens said promises made during the pandemic to plant saplings were never fulfilled. Through their protest, they urged urgent action to protect greenery and prevent future generations from being left with suffocation and poor air.</p>.<p>A manager at the jeweller’s store in another part of the city said the RR Nagar outlet had halted work over a year ago due to internal issues. “The outlet was set to open in March, but was withheld due to some issue. The shop has not been handed over to the company yet.”</p>