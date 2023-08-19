Bengaluru Solid Waste Management defies court order; govt seeks report

Following a serious complaint that the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) awarded Rs 7.36 crore-contract to a firm by defying the high court order, the state government has sought an explanation from the newly-formed entity, document shows.
The contract is significant as it gives a considerable say over procurement and policies pertaining to solid waste management, which amounts to Rs 1,500 crore a year. Under this contract, the company is expected to provide project management consultancy services to the BSWML, which was carved out of the BBMP, last year.
In a letter dated August 8, the Urban Development department (UDD) directed the managing director of BSWML to submit a compliance report by taking up suitable action. The UDD has referred to a complaint that states that the work order was issued to Delhi-based RITES Ltd even though the High Court had ordered an interim stay after rival bidders contested the unusual tender conditions.
At least three bidders, including the government-backed Infrastructure Development Corporation (iDec) had questioned the tender conditions during the pre-bid meeting. A prominent among them was the Rs 500 crore annual turnover which is beyond the standard criteria. Only one bidder – RITES Ltd – had qualified for the bids.
Stating the tender conditions were arbitrary and tailor-made to suit one entity, one of the bidders had approached the high court. Documents also show that RITES Ltd had earlier approached the UDD to provide consultancy services without the tender process. The proposal was rejected in September last year.
Despite the court stay (WP: 1749/2023), Parameshwaraiah, Chief General Manager (technical) had issued the work order on May 19 just before he retired from service.
The proposal, sources said, was not vetted by the technical committee on solid waste management, which was appointed by the High Court.