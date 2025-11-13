Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru South city corporation reclaims encroached land worth Rs 10 cr

During the operation, the illegal structures built across the public road were demolished, restoring unhindered access for public use.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 23:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 23:26 IST
Bengaluru newscorporationsencroached land cleared

Follow us on :

Follow Us