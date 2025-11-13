<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru South city corporation has cleared encroachments and recovered public land valued at Rs 10 crore.</p>.<p>According to a statement from the corporation, the action followed a public complaint submitted to the Karnataka Lokayukta.</p>.<p>"It was found that unauthorised sheds had been constructed on survey nos 2, 6/2, and 4, covering about 6,000 sqft, along the 2nd and 3rd main roads in Uttarahalli ward, thereby encroaching upon public road space,” the statement said.</p>.Bengaluru city corporations start implementing Supreme Court relocation directive on stray dogs.<p>During the operation, the illegal structures built across the public road were demolished, restoring unhindered access for public use.</p>.<p>In total, about 6,000 sqft of land — estimated to be worth Rs 10 crore — was reclaimed in the Uttarahalli sub-division, Arehalli village, under the limits of Uttarahalli ward.</p>.<p>The corporation said it would also initiate legal action against those responsible for the encroachment.</p>