Bengaluru techie bought gun from Bihar for Rs 80,000 to kill wife: Police

The 40-year-old carried out detailed Google searches and data research, and watched videos online to study different methods of killing and ensure the execution was effective, a police officer said.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 23:00 IST
Published 24 December 2025, 23:00 IST
