Bengaluru tops list of most congested cities in India; Mumbai is second

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru has taken the crown as India's most congested city, according to the newly unveiled Traffic Quality Index (TQI). This index offers a detailed snapshot of traffic conditions, with Bengaluru scoring alarmingly high in the extreme congestion category, where scores range from 800 to 1,000. </p><p>Mumbai ranks second as the most congested city with 787 points, while Delhi and Hyderabad trail behind with scores of 747 and 718, respectively.</p><p>The findings were shared at the Mobility Symposium organized by Move In Sync, an employee commute solution provider. Interestingly, the best time to navigate Bengaluru is at 8 am and the commuters are urged to avoid the roads at 6 pm, when congestion peaks. </p><p>Deepesh Agarwal, co-founder of Move In Sync, explained that the TQI was modeled after the air quality index (AQI) to provide a clear understanding of traffic conditions.</p><p>During a panel discussion, joint commissioner of police (traffic) Anucheth M N highlighted a stark reality: Even AI-powered cameras have struggled to manage the intense traffic during peak hours. </p><p>"We operate around 9,000 CCTV cameras, and the data collected feeds into map-based services to help develop solutions. However, traffic management remains a daunting task, especially during rush hour and the monsoon season," he admitted.</p><p>He hoped for an improvement as the department plans to introduce advanced tech-based traffic simulators at 55 key junctions.</p><p>O P Agarwal, senior advisor of WRI India, emphasized the need for a deeper understanding of Bengaluru's traffic issues. "While New Delhi faces challenges due to higher road density, Mumbai's situation is quite the opposite. The root causes of Bengaluru's congestion are likely unique and require tailored solutions," he suggested.</p><p>BS Prahallad, engineer-in-chief of the BBMP, noted that the government is considering building tunnel roads, elevated corridors, and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure to fill critical gaps in the city's transport framework.</p><p>Shreya Gadepalli, founder of the Urban Works Institute, provided a bold analogy: "Building more flyovers is like giving oversized pants to someone who is obese. The focus should be on enhancing public transport—doubling the number of buses and improving footpaths. A city is akin to a lung; we need to clear out the pollution, especially from vehicles," she argued.</p><p>Infosys director Mohandas Pai also weighed in, advocating for the inclusion of private players in the public transportation sector. "Just as the Ministry of Civil Aviation stepped back from airline operations, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) should explore similar partnerships to alleviate the bus shortage," he suggested.</p>