Bengaluru: Varthur bats for wider roads, connectivity with metro

Bengaluru: Residents of Varthur, Balagere and Gunjur – where public infrastructure has not kept pace with the rapid development – staged a protest on Friday, demanding Metro connectivity to the region besides widening of existing roads and completing critical infrastructure works with a sense of urgency.
They also pointed out that the poor infrastructure has not just created traffic bottlenecks but has especially put school-going children into unnecessary hardship. The region, residents said, has at least 25,000 apartments.
Some of the major demands put forth by the residents are: widening of State Highway (SH35), which is causing traffic nightmares, affecting daily commuters and businesses. “Neglecting this essential infrastructure hampers the growth and connectivity of our community,” the residents said, holding placards as a mark of protest.
The residents also urged the authorities to complete the widening of S-Cross road and the railway under-bridge in Panathur with proper drainage.
Among the prominent demands include Metro connectivity to Varthur: Until then, they requested for bus feeder services from the existing Metro stations. “With slow-moving traffic and increased vehicles, our region is experiencing a rise in vehicular pollution. This poses a threat to the health of our community,” the residents said, while also highlighting several other problems such as: lack of proper storm water drains and underground drainage system.