Bengaluru: Venkatappa Art Gallery reopens after major renovation

<p>Bengaluru: The much-anticipated inauguration of the renovated Venkatappa Art Gallery on Kasturba Road was held on Thursday, coinciding with its Golden Jubilee year.</p>.<p>The extensive renovation, backed by the Brigade Foundation, aims to bolster Bengaluru's reputation as a vibrant cultural hub.</p>.Bengaluru's art fraternity boycotts Venkatappa Gallery inauguration .<p>The inauguration saw the presence of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Law Minister HK Patil, MLA Rizwan Arshad, and MR Jaishankar, Executive Chairman, Brigade Enterprises Limited, and Lifetime Trustee of Brigade Foundation, among other dignitaries.</p>.<p>Jaishankar noted that the renovation "reassures Bengaluru’s reputation as a vibrant cultural hub, making high-quality art experiences more accessible to the common man".</p>.<p>Years of government neglect had left the building, originally inaugurated in 1975, in an unusable state with leaky ceilings, mouldy walls, and cracks.</p>.<p>Brigade's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project aimed to rectify this damage. The organisation spent approximately 15 months and Rs 10 crore — double the initial Rs 5-crore budget — to complete the project.</p>.<p>The renovation included stopping sewage water flow from Cubbon Park into the premises, installing new flooring, replastering the entire building, and adding new elevators and toilets. It also involved remodelling existing galleries, improving the facade and staircases, painting, and landscaping. Two new galleries, a restoration room, a souvenir shop, and a cafe have also been added.</p>.<p>Of the five galleries, the first floor is dedicated to the gallery's namesake, renowned painter and sculptor K Venkatappa. It showcases 436 items of the artist, including 58 artworks, 15 certificates and musical notes, 9 photographs, 122 books, 6 veenas, and various personal belongings like tools and medals.</p>.<p>The second-floor gallery is dedicated to painter KK Hebbar, featuring 68 artworks. Additionally, 26 sculptures by Rajaram are displayed in the corridors of both the first and second floors.</p>.<p>The three remaining galleries on the ground floor will host rotating exhibitions. Currently, one features works by painter Rumale Chennabasaviah.</p>