<p>Bengaluru: Hulimavu police have arrested a 60-year-old man for setting his recently separated girlfriend on fire on a busy Bengaluru road and killing her, police officials said on Monday. </p><p>The arrested is Vittal, a cab driver from Bilwaradahalli near Bannerghatta, who has been booked for murdering Vanajaskhi (35), from the same locality.</p><p>According to the FIR, at around 12.30 pm on Saturday, Vittal, in his car, chased the vehicle in which Vanajaskhi was travelling in with her relative, Muniyappa. The two, along with Lakshmamma, another acquaintance of Vanajaskhi, were on the way to a hospital in Koramangala to see Vanajaskhi's sick nephew.</p><p>Near Hommadevanahalli Main Road, Muniyappa slowed down the car after hearing continuous honking. Vittal, who was following them, blocked their car, got down and began pouring petrol on it.</p><p>Vanajaskhi and Muniyappa, fearing they were being attacked, got down from the car. Vittal initially managed to hold down the driver's side door, slightly injuring Muniyappa. But when he got out, Vittal poured the fuel on him, the FIR said, adding that Lakshmamma remained inside the car as she was old.</p><p>Muniyappa ran, and Vanajaskhi followed him. Vittal chased them with a can of fuel and a lighter in his hand. A few meters ahead, Vanajaskhi stumbled and fell on the mud road, the FIR noted. </p><p>When Muniyappa turned around, he saw a hysterical Vittal shouting and pouring petrol on her. He then set her on fire even as another passerby tried to take away the petrol can, the FIR noted. </p><p>The fire caught the passerby and also Vittal's shirt. He ran after removing it. With the help of the passerby and a few locals, Vanajaskhi was taken to a hospital.</p><p>"She had sustained severe burns and succumbed on Monday," a police officer said.</p><p>Vittal was subsequently traced and arrested by the police. Sources said that after the death of his first wife, Vittal remarried, who left him for another man.</p><p>"Vanajaskhi, too, had separated from her husband, who died six months ago. Both the suspect and the deceased met and lived together for some time. She recently avoided him and moved out as he was constantly harassing her under the influence of alcohol. Two previous cases were registered against Vittal for the same," a senior police officer said, adding that further probe is underway.</p><p>According to the FIR, before her demise, she had asked Muniyappa to take care of her young son from her first marriage.</p>