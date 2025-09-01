Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru woman killed after estranged partner, 60, sets her on fire

Vittal was subsequently traced and arrested by the police. Sources said that after the death of his first wife, Vittal remarried, who left him for another man.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 14:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 14:45 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaCrimemurder

Follow us on :

Follow Us