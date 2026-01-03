<p>Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will supply treated water to the Peenya Industrial Area through pipelines, promoting water reuse.</p>.<p>The board has called for tenders to supply ‘ultra-pure treated water’ to the Peenya Industrial Area.</p>.<p>BWSSB Chairman Dr Ram Prasath Manohar said the project aims to provide uninterrupted high-grade treated water to the industrial area.</p>.<p>"The primary objective is to supply water at an affordable cost to support growth and operations of small-scale industries in the region," he said.</p>.Bengaluru: In bid to complete PRR, govt to offer higher compensation for 948 acres.<p>Treated water will be supplied from the four-MLD STP at Nagasandra and processed with advanced technology. The project aims to conserve potable water currently used by lakhs of workers for non-production needs such as flushing and cleaning.</p>.<p>By substituting fresh water with ultra-pure treated water, the board intends to save millions of litres of Cauvery water, which can then be redirected to Bengaluru households, the BWSSB said in a statement.</p>.<p>The project includes a 27-km dedicated HDPE pipeline to industrial units, a sump-pump house, pumping machinery, a DI Rising Main, and a five-lakh litre overhead tank.</p>