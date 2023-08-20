Bengaluru's tech-forward fight against crime

CEIR a portal developed by the Department of Telecommunications aids in blocking lost mobile phones and helps in recovery if the phone is switched on again. It empowers citizens and police to upload an FIR about a lost or stolen mobile along with the 15-digit IMEI number that automatically blocks the phone bearing that IMEI. When the phone is activated police receive a notification allowing them to trace its location. In Karnataka as of August the portal has blocked 1.59 lakh mobiles of which 16845 have been traced and 9521 recovered.