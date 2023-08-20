Bengaluru's tech-forward fight against crime

Bengaluru City Police are embracing and integrating technology to prevent crime and expedite the detection and recovery of stolen goods. The Mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (MCCTNS) and the Central Equipment Identity Registry (CEIR) have proven invaluable tools for tracing and managing the spread of criminal activity in the city.
CEIR effectively blocks stolen and lost phones, while MCCTNS, developed by Capulus Technologies, enables real-time searches of a criminal database, making it efficient to trace the criminal backgrounds of individuals with questionable credentials.
Data from DH reveals that in the past year, MCCTNS scanned 8.26 lakh fingerprints, with 10,400 of them showing matching records in the database. During June and July, nearly three lakh fingerprints were scanned, resulting in 1,857 matches.
Asked about the low percentage of matches, S D Sharanappa, Joint Commissioner (Crime), Bengaluru City, told DH that the percentage of matched fingerprints cannot be a reflection of the success or failure of the technology.
“Each night after 11 pm, when patrolling officers notice someone exhibiting suspicious behavior on the street, they require the individual to undergo a fingerprint test. While the majority of them, naturally, will be innocent, only individuals with criminal records can be apprehended. Considering that the technology identifies only people with criminal records, the percentage of matches found is still higher,” he added.
A senior police officer highlighted that MCCTNS primarily aims to scrutinise the backgrounds of suspicious individuals on the streets and apprehend them. Furthermore, it maintains law and order by instilling a sense of vigilance about strict policing in the city.
The officer reassured that fingerprints are not stored unless a match is found, mitigating concerns about privacy invasion or data misuse.
Raman Gupta, Additional Commissioner of Police, East division, denied that the fingerprint technology collects any private information.
Sharanappa noted that MCCTNS aided in solving past cases. For instance, Rajagopalnagar police detained an individual in December 2022 based on his fingerprint. The accused had been involved in attempted murder and other cases in Mandya district, having been arrested in 2017 but later released on bail. Using MCCTNS, he was apprehended in Bengaluru and handed over to Mandya’s KRS police. Sharanappa stated that they would sensitise personnel in using the system respectfully toward innocent individuals.
Ajinkya Kawale, a Mumbai-based journalist who completed his master’s in Bengaluru, felt his privacy was violated when subjected to a fingerprint test by patrol police. Sharing his experience, he explained how he and a friend were asked to take a fingerprint test late at night without a clear reason.
“After having dinner at a restaurant, I returned to my PG accommodation with a friend. Around 11.45 pm, while we were standing in front of the PG, a patrolling policeman approached us and inquired if we were smoking,” Kawale recounted. “Upon our denial, he produced a portable fingerprint scanner and instructed us to undergo a fingerprint test. Although puzzled, we complied with the test and queried him about the purpose of the fingerprints. He departed the scene without providing an answer,” he said.
Incorporating AI in CID
The Central Investigation Department (CID) which investigates cases involving sums greater than Rs 1 crore is presently handling 107 high-profile cases underlining the projected growth of cyber cases. CID has adopted AI tools to trace the origins of cybercrimes. M A Saleem DGP CID told DH identifying the source is critical and difficult. “Locating the origin of a cybercrime requires extensive data mining and analysis” Saleem explained. “With the aid of AI tools this process has become faster and more efficient.” He emphasised the urgency in resolving cybercrimes promptly stating “AI tools expedite the process and offer an additional layer of value in investigative work. This stands as the sole means to swiftly recover lost funds” he added.
How CEIR portal helps
CEIR a portal developed by the Department of Telecommunications aids in blocking lost mobile phones and helps in recovery if the phone is switched on again. It empowers citizens and police to upload an FIR about a lost or stolen mobile along with the 15-digit IMEI number that automatically blocks the phone bearing that IMEI. When the phone is activated police receive a notification allowing them to trace its location. In Karnataka as of August the portal has blocked 1.59 lakh mobiles of which 16845 have been traced and 9521 recovered.