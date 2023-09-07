BMTC withdraws higher fares for night services

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), which used to charge higher than the normal fares for its late-night and early-morning services, has decided to charge regular fares henceforth.
The decision is likely to bring relief to those who use BMTC services in the odd hours.
In an order issued by BMTC Managing Director G Sathyavathi on Wednesday, the transport utility has directed all its staff to implement the directions immediately.
Many commuters had complained about the higher charges fixed by the BMTC for late-night or early-morning services.
While this was implemented considering the low patronage, it pinched the pockets of those who could not afford to pay more.