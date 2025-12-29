<p>Bengaluru: Bagalagunte police have arrested a 27-year-old businessman on charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.</p>.<p>The accused has been identified as Shubham Shukla, a native of Uttar Pradesh and a cloth merchant.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said that Shukla had allegedly cheated the victim’s sister on the pretext of marriage. He escaped with Rs 75 lakh in cash over several months and gold ornaments weighing 550 grams from her residence. A case was registered by the victim's father on December 13.</p>.Home-alone nurse murdered in Bengaluru, police arrest lover.<p>Based on the complaint, Shukla was arrested from his house in Dasarahalli, Peenya.</p>.<p>During interrogation, police learnt the accused had also allegedly sexually abused the complainant’s minor sister in a flat. A separate POCSO case was registered.</p>.<p>According to police, the accused initially befriended the victim as he was staying in the same locality and gradually gained the confidence of her family.</p>.<p>He later lured her elder sister into a relationship, convincing her and her family that he had secured a job in Mumbai. Trusting him, the woman accompanied Shukla and the two reportedly lived together in a rented flat. The victim later learnt that Shukla was already married.</p>.<p>When confronted, he promised to obtain a divorce and assured her of marriage. Police said even the accused’s wife had spoken to the victim, claiming she would divorce him, which led the woman to continue the relationship.</p>.<p>However, the victim later discovered that Shukla was deceiving another woman in a similar manner and exposed him. Following this, Shukla subjected her to physical and mental harassment.</p>