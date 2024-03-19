BWSSB to deploy robotic technology to monitor borewells 

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will use robotic technology to maintain around 11,000 public borewells in its jurisdiction.
The technology aims to enhance efficiency in managing borewells, besides reducing their technical failures.
"A few borewells in the city have stopped working due to lack of maintenance and technical faults. There have been instances when the borewells were switched on when water was not available and the pump sets were run for longer than expected. In such cases, the borewells turn inactive,” BWSSB Chairman Dr Ramprasath Manohar V told DH.
The robotic technology will allow the BWSSB to monitor the state of the pump set and water flow levels, while also allowing officials to turn them on and off.
"Constant monitoring will prevent frequent breakdown of borewells and reduce inconvenience caused to the citizens,” Manohar added.
Manohar also directed the officials to survey the condition of borewells in the city and repair defunct ones.
The BWSSB is also thinking of converting defunct borewells into rainwater harvesting (RWH) structures. “If the borewells have turned dry and we are not able to rejuvenate them, they can be converted to RWH structures,” Manohar said.
(Published 18 March 2024, 23:29 IST)