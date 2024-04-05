BWSSB to expand treated water use to industries

4000 aerators installed in government offices

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has so far installed over 4000 aerators across government offices in the city. Citing the water crisis the city was witnessing BWSSB had earlier mandated the use of aerators for taps in public spaces apartment complexes restaurants industries and commercial establishments. “Government offices should set an example by implementing the rule. Hence the BWSSB has taken the initiative to install aerators in all government offices” BWSSB Chairman Dr Ramprasat Manohar V said. The aerators are said to bring down water consumption by increasing the pressure of water flow from taps. They are capable of bringing down the consumption by 60% to 85% the BWSSB had said. The establishments have been given time till April 7 to install aerators to taps in their premises.