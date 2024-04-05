BWSSB to expand treated water use to industries

Bengaluru: Following the positive response to the use of treated water by the construction industry, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is now planning to promote the use of treated water among industries, commercial establishments, and other establishments that use between 20 lakh and 40 lakh litres of water a month. BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar V will meet the representatives from various small-scale industries, the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), and the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) on Friday to discuss the use of treated water in their establishments.
On Thursday, Manohar met bulk consumers who use between 20 lakh and 40 lakh litres of water a month.
“There are close to 18,000 consumers who fall under this category and they use close to 200 MLD water a day. We will cut their supply by 10% starting April 14. We have also encouraged them to use water cautiously and use treated water to the maximum extent possible,” Manohar said.
Manohar also urged the consumers to follow the five-point strategy chalked out by BWSSB for better water management.
The five-point strategy includes practising various methods to bring down water consumption; increasing the use of treated water; using of technology in the maintenance and drilling of borewells; construction of rainwater harvesting pits; and creating awareness among the staff and customers.
4000 aerators installed in government offices
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has so far installed over 4000 aerators across government offices in the city. Citing the water crisis the city was witnessing BWSSB had earlier mandated the use of aerators for taps in public spaces apartment complexes restaurants industries and commercial establishments. “Government offices should set an example by implementing the rule. Hence the BWSSB has taken the initiative to install aerators in all government offices” BWSSB Chairman Dr Ramprasat Manohar V said. The aerators are said to bring down water consumption by increasing the pressure of water flow from taps. They are capable of bringing down the consumption by 60% to 85% the BWSSB had said. The establishments have been given time till April 7 to install aerators to taps in their premises.
(Published 04 April 2024, 22:13 IST)