Cakes, cookies, buns: Bengaluru’s bakery addiction a cardiologist’s nightmare

Bengaluru: A recent survey conducted by the community-based social media platform LocalCircles has revealed that nearly 21 per cent of the 1,928 participants from Bengaluru consume bakery products, such as biscuits and cakes, on a daily basis.
Only 8 per cent of respondents reported that their families avoid such products for months at a time. However, the majority indicated that their household consumes bakery items multiple times a month, raising concerns about the health implications of these eating habits.
The survey, released on Monday, revealed an unhealthy pattern among the urban population, with frequent consumption of high-glycemic index bakery products linked to weight gain, obesity, diabetes and other health problems.
Dr D Manjunath, an interventional cardiologist, warned: "Issues like obesity and unhealthy weight gain increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Combined with a sedentary lifestyle, these habits could lead to heart attacks and complications at a younger age.”
Dr Vandana G, a private medical practitioner, pointed out that high sugar consumption could worsen existing health conditions and even lead to addiction among young people. "We are seeing many children and youngsters becoming addicted to sugary items, and conditions like asthma can be exacerbated by such unhealthy food choices," she said.
Dr Manjunath added that more patients without traditional risk factors are now presenting with cardiovascular diseases due to poor lifestyle choices.
More worrying was the finding in the survey that 64 per cent of respondents wanting to continue enjoying these products even if the sugar content was reduced by 25 per cent.
How often do you or your household consume sweet bakery and packaged products like cakes, biscuits, ice cream, shakes, chocolates or candies?
15-30 times a month: 11 per cent
8-15 times a month: 19 per cent
3-7 times a month: 16 per cent
1-2 times a month: 23 per cent
Not applicable (Don’t consume): 8 per cent
Published 17 September 2024, 22:47 IST