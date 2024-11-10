Can e-commerce compete with local sellers' pricing? Bengaluru coconut vendor's post goes viral

<p>E-commerce platforms like Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy have become the go-to option for urban consumers when it comes to basic necessities. But are we spending more that required just to get the benefit of doorstep delivery? A Bengaluru coconut vendor's advertisement has gone viral in this regard.</p><p>The ad was first shared on social media platform X by an account called 'Peak Bengaluru'. Here the vendor has put up a sign next to his shop which claims that while a coconut sells for Rs 80 on Zepto and Blinkit, and Rs 70 on Big Basket, he sells it for a mere Rs 55.</p>.<p>Social media users also raised concerns about this pricing issue in reply to the post.</p><p>"Definitely for a while but gradually consumers will come to know the premium being charged by these quick commerce companies and move to a place who offers better prices," one user said.</p><p>Another user said, "Although I order from zepto , swiggy and blinkit i love this ad. Convenience should not come at such prices for daily items especially in a country like India . I have drastically reduced my orders on these online platforms and order only when extremely urgent."</p><p>Not all were in agreement with such a conclusion,. One user said, "Big basket daily subscription of tender coconut is 58-60/- Delivers at door step. No delivery charge. So no hassle of driving/walking through dusty roads, save on petrol. All in all 5/- extra is absolutely worth it imo."</p><p>E-commerce has affected India's kirana stores to quite an extent. A <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/is-this-the-end-kiranas-struggle-to-keep-up-with-quick-commerce-3250584">DH</a></em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/is-this-the-end-kiranas-struggle-to-keep-up-with-quick-commerce-3250584"> report</a> last month revealed that the expansion of quick commerce platforms in non-metro markets could wipe out around 25 to 30 per cent of kirana stores in the country.</p><p>"Quick commerce is reshaping the retail value chain. It is becoming increasingly popular among younger generations. Though major quick commerce platforms are primarily focused on densely populated areas and large cities, where demand for speed and convenience is high, their expansion in smaller cities will pose bigger challenges for kirana stores," the report said.</p> <p><em>With DHNS inputs</em></p>