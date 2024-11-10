Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Can e-commerce compete with local sellers' pricing? Bengaluru coconut vendor's post goes viral

A DH report last month revealed that the expansion of quick commerce platforms in non-metro markets could wipe out around 25 to 30% of kirana stores in the country.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 10:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 10:50 IST
BengaluruE-CommerceBlinkitZeptoTrendingBigBasket

Follow us on :

Follow Us