Chefs and bakers ‘cashew in’ on falling dry fruit rates

Sneha Ramesh and Geethanjali G, (BYLINE COPY)
As the aroma of baking spices begins to fill the air, signalling the start of the festive season, there’s an unexpected yet welcome twist for Bengaluru’s culinary artisans. The usually skyrocketing prices of dry fruits have taken a gracious dip, and the local bakers and chefs are breathing a collective sigh of relief.
According to dry fruit traders in the city, the prices have remained 10 per cent to 20 per cent lower as compared to last year.
“Many countries from where India imports dry fruits have had a bumper crop this year and hence we have received huge quantities of dry fruits at lower prices,” said Mohammed Idrees Choudhury who owns a dry fruits shop in Russell Market.
According to traders, California almonds, dates from Saudi Arabia, Anjeer from Afghanistan, and many other major varieties of cashews are available at a lower cost this time.
“This year, the prices have remained stable and there are not many fluctuations. It is a relief that they have not shot up even during the festive season,” said a trader from Yeshwantpur.
Idrees said that the rates may be the lowest in the last 8 to 10 years and, as a result, the sales had also shot up. “After Covid, people have become health conscious and now as the prices have come down, sales have also increased,” he said.
Preparation for X’mas
With Christmas on the horizon, homebakers, too, are capitalizing on the situation.
“I always use the best quality regardless of the price because this is our way of sharing love. During the season the prices usually go up and hence I stock earlier”, said Jessie Thomas, a home baker who has been baking Christmas cakes for nearly 12 years now.
Hotel chefs city-wide are partaking in a time-honoured ritual—soaking dry fruits in anticipation of the Christmas cake rush.
For instance, the chefs at Radisson Blu recently mixed 70 kg of dry fruits and nuts with 40 litres of wine — all meant to go into the making of the traditional plum cakes for Christmas.
Rupam Dutta, General Manager of Radisson Blu, said dry fruits and nuts like cashews, dates, pistachios, cherries and raisins, along with spices like cardamom and cinnamon powders would be soaked in wine for around 40 to 45 days.
After the fermentation, the mix would be used to make the traditional plum cakes.
As the city gears up for the holiday season, the stable prices of dry fruits have added an extra sprinkle of joy.