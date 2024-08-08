Christ varsity hosts mock UN conference 

The Department of Media Studies at Christ (Deemed-to-be University) recently hosted Media Model United Nations 2024, a two-day national conference that attracted over 150 delegates from across India.
The conference, themed on ‘Media and Diplomacy,’ featured four committees: the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), the All-India Political Parties Meet (AIPPM), and the Disarmament and International Security Committee (DISEC). These committees provided delegates with a platform to engage in thought-provoking discussions and debates on key issues related to media and democracy.
Patrick Mueller, Consul General of Switzerland, delivered the keynote address, stressing on the importance of media literacy, accountability for those in power and ensuring citizens have access to accurate information.
Mueller highlighted three crucial areas for a thriving free press: first, protecting journalists through a strong legal framework; second, promoting media literacy and public awareness through educational programmes that foster critical thinking; and third, fostering international cooperation to address global concerns.
