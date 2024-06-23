Home
Cops crack down on autorickshaws violating rules in Bengaluru

In a note, the east traffic police said that they were receiving several complaints about autorickshaw drivers. The complaints included operating without a valid driving license, charging excess fare, and refusing to go to a destination.
DHNS
Last Updated : 23 June 2024, 00:45 IST
Bengaluru: The Bengaluru east traffic police held a special drive against autorickshaws on Friday following multiple complaints about demanding excess fares and other traffic violations. 

In a note, the east traffic police said that they were receiving several complaints about autorickshaw drivers. The complaints included operating without a valid driving license, charging excess fare, and refusing to go to a destination. 

The traffic cops booked 833 cases, including three cases of driving without a license, 213 cases of demanding excess fares from customers, 234 cases of refusing to go for a hire, and 383 other traffic violations. 

The traffic cops said that they would continue to conduct similar drives to crack down on the violators. 

