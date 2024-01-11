Couple attempts suicide outside Vidhana Soudha to draw CM's attention

A couple residing in Jagajeevanram Nagar allegedly attempted self-immolation in front of the Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday morning, intending to draw attention to their plight.
Identified as Shahistha Banu and Mohammad Mowahid, the couple poured kerosene on themselves around 11.15 am, but a vigilant police officer from Vidhana Soudha police station snatched the kerosene bottle from them. The couple was immediately detained and taken to the police station.
A preliminary police investigation uncovered that the couple sought attention to meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The couple's house in Padarayanapura was auctioned and sold by a cooperative bank after they failed to repay loans taken in 2016.
The investigating officer explained, "They had loans against the house and failed to repay. The bank auctioned it in August 2023, allegedly at a much lower price than the market value. Seeking justice, they staged the drama to bring it to the CM's attention."
The couple said they paid interest on the house, but they did not receive it back, leading them to seek justice, the officer added.
An FIR has been filed at Vidhana Soudha police station under sections 309 (attempt to suicide) and 268 (public nuisance).