Couple killed in accident on Bengaluru's NICE Road

According to Thalaghattapura traffic police, a speeding light commercial vehicle (KA 21 A 4561) crashed into the back of the couple’s two-wheeler at 3 pm near the Vajramuneshwara underpass, sending them sprawling onto the road. They suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The driver pulled his vehicle to the side of the road before jumping out and running away. He is still absconding, the police said.