Couple killed in accident on Bengaluru's NICE Road

Bengaluru: A couple was killed in a road crash on the busy NICE Road in the southern part of the city on Thursday.
According to Thalaghattapura traffic police, a speeding light commercial vehicle (KA 21 A 4561) crashed into the back of the couple’s two-wheeler at 3 pm near the Vajramuneshwara underpass, sending them sprawling onto the road. They suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The driver pulled his vehicle to the side of the road before jumping out and running away. He is still absconding, the police said.
The deceased couple has been identified as Bayanna (55) and his wife Nirmala (45), residents of Vijayanagar.
Earlier in the day, a techie hailing from Bihar, Aviranjan Kumar (26), died from injuries sustained two days after crashing his bike in BTM Layout 2nd Stage. On Tuesday, around 3.30 am, he crashed his bike after speeding over a high-rise pedestrian crossing (HRPC) . He was rushed to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.