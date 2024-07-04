Bengaluru: Couple, woman die by suicide in separate incidents

Bengaluru: In separate incidents, three people, including a couple, have died by suicide in the last two days in Bengaluru.
In the first incident, a 23-year-old woman consumed poison a day after quarreling with her parents over marriage. Police identified the deceased as Shravani, a receptionist at a gym in Bagalagunte.
According to the police, Shravani consumed poison at her workplace and then called up her boyfriend, telling him what she had done. Minutes after that, she started throwing up relentlessly at the gym.
“Shravani’s boyfriend arrived at the gym and took her to the hospital. But hours later, she stopped responding to the treatment and breathed her last,” an investigating officer told DH.
The officer said that Shravani was in love with a man for several years, but the family started a marriage discussion and was looking for a groom for Shravani. They even had an argument on Sunday night. The next day, she consumed poison.
An unnatural death report has been filed at the Bagalagunte police station.
In a second incident, a couple was found dead in the Anjanapura lake on Tuesday, said the police.
Thalaghattapura police identified the deceased as Srikanth, 25, and Anjana, 20. Both were in a relationship for the last year.
Srikanth was a BBA student and a part-time autorickshaw driver.
Anjana was a BCom student at a private college. Both went missing on Monday night, and separate missing cases were registered in Konanakunte and Thalaghattapura police stations.
On Tuesday afternoon, their bodies were found in the lake. They tied their hands with a cloth and jumped into the lake.
Police have recovered a phone from Srikanth’s auto, and both of them have made a video blaming themselves for the death.
According to the police, Srikanth was already married but fell in love with Anjana. They suspect that they died because they couldn’t end up together.
An unnatural death report has been filed at Thalaghattapura police station.
Published 03 July 2024, 21:52 IST