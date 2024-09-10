Darshan stomped on Renukaswamy’s groin, chest; torture lasted for hours: Chargesheet

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa stomped on Renukaswamy’s groin and his chest as the victim was brutally assaulted for hours, as per the Bengaluru police’s chargesheet filed on September 4.
The chargesheet accessed by DH on Monday revealed that Darshan (accused 2) asked Pawan K (accused 3) to undo Renukaswamy’s pants before stomping hard on the groin. The autopsy report suggested that this might’ve been the cause for Renukaswamy’s mangled testicles.
All this happened after Renukaswamy was abducted and brought to the Pattangere shed in RR Nagar by Raghavendra (accused 4), Jagadish (accused 6), Anukumar (accused 7) and Ravishankar (accused 8) at around 1.30 pm on June 8.
As per the chargesheet, Darshan arrived at the shed along with Pavithra Gowda (accused 2), Vinay V (accused 10), Pradosh (accused 14), Nagaraj (accused 11) and Pawan at around 4.45 pm. The actor saw Renukaswamy sitting on the floor and began abusing him for sending “photographs of genitals and obscene messages” to Pavithra, who he addressed as his wife, and stomped him on the chest, kneecaps and other parts.
After Pawan, Raghavendra and Nandish (accused 5) sat Renukaswamy up, Darshan used a wooden branch and hit Renukaswamy’s back. He also used a nylon rope and wooden sticks during the assault. Then Nandish smacked Renukaswamy’s head at the bumper of a parked mini truck, as per the chargesheet.
Darshan then directed Pavithra Gowda to “teach Renukaswamy a lesson”.
Pavihra abused Renukaswamy and questioned his bravery for sending obscene messages and photographs to “Darshan’s lover”. She used her sandals to hit Renukaswamy’s face repeatedly, the chargesheet revealed. Darshan took the sandal and assaulted Renukaswamy and made him grovel at Pavithra’s feet.
Despite Renukaswamy's pleading, Pavithra directed the other accused to “kill him and get rid of him”, as per the chargesheet.
Once she left, Darshan told Pradosh to check Renukaswamy’s phone. After Pradosh told the actor that Renukaswamy had sent obscene messages to other women, Darshan stomped hard on Renukaswamy’s chest as he was on the floor. A well-placed source claimed that Renuksawmy's rib cage was shattered and bones ruptured the lungs.
When Darshan kicked the left side of Renukaswamy’s head, it damaged the ear, the chargesheet noted.
Darshan then asked Pawan to undo Renukaswamy’s pants and proceeded to stomp on the groin. Seeing this, Pawan, Raghavendra, Nandish, Jagadish, Anukumar, Vinay, Nagaraj, Laxman (accused 12), and Pradosh brutally attacked Renukaswamy using wooden sticks, nylon rope, and lathis. Renukaswamy died shortly, as per the chargesheet, and the body was moved to the security room in the shed.
Ecstatic Pavithra
The charge sheet revealed that when Pavithra was informed by Darshan about Renukaswamy, she called one of her friends, now a witness in the case. She happily told her friend about Renuksawmy being abducted and held in the Pattanagere shed and that Darshan himself was coming to pick her up to teach Renukaswamy a lesson, as per the chargesheet.