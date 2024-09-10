Darshan stomped on Renukaswamy’s groin, chest; torture lasted for hours: Chargesheet

Pavihra abused Renukaswamy and questioned his bravery for sending obscene messages and photographs to “Darshan’s lover”. She used her sandals to hit Renukaswamy’s face repeatedly, the chargesheet revealed. Darshan took the sandal and assaulted Renukaswamy and made him grovel at Pavithra’s feet.

Despite Renukaswamy's pleading, Pavithra directed the other accused to “kill him and get rid of him”, as per the chargesheet.

Once she left, Darshan told Pradosh to check Renukaswamy’s phone. After Pradosh told the actor that Renukaswamy had sent obscene messages to other women, Darshan stomped hard on Renukaswamy’s chest as he was on the floor. A well-placed source claimed that Renuksawmy's rib cage was shattered and bones ruptured the lungs.

When Darshan kicked the left side of Renukaswamy’s head, it damaged the ear, the chargesheet noted.

Darshan then asked Pawan to undo Renukaswamy’s pants and proceeded to stomp on the groin. Seeing this, Pawan, Raghavendra, Nandish, Jagadish, Anukumar, Vinay, Nagaraj, Laxman (accused 12), and Pradosh brutally attacked Renukaswamy using wooden sticks, nylon rope, and lathis. Renukaswamy died shortly, as per the chargesheet, and the body was moved to the security room in the shed.

Ecstatic Pavithra

The charge sheet revealed that when Pavithra was informed by Darshan about Renukaswamy, she called one of her friends, now a witness in the case. She happily told her friend about Renuksawmy being abducted and held in the Pattanagere shed and that Darshan himself was coming to pick her up to teach Renukaswamy a lesson, as per the chargesheet.