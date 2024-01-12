DKS promises new road between E-City and Kanakapura

Bengaluru: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday promised to resurrect an old proposal to construct a new road connecting Electronic City and Kanakapura. This proposal had been previously notified by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) but remained unrealised due to a lack of funds.
Speaking at the ‘Janatha Darshan’ program held in Jaraganahalli, the Bengaluru Development Minister stated, “We are making efforts to revive this project.”
The proposed 51-km road, running parallel to the NICE corridor, was initially notified in 2006. However, despite numerous assurances from successive governments, both this road and the 65-km peripheral ring road (PRR) have yet to materialise.
Among the significant commitments made by Shivakumar during the program was the assurance of a drinking water supply to the Bengaluru South assembly constituency within the next three to four months. This pledge came in response to a request from local MLA Krishnappa. He pointed out that his constituency, despite its proximity to the river Cauvery and the presence of numerous ground-level reservoirs, had been denied Cauvery water.
Additionally, Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh raised concerns about the traffic congestion on Kanakapura road and the stretch between Electronic City and Begur.
Flooded with requests
The ‘Janatha Darshan’ program, where the Dy CM directly gathered grievances from citizens, attracted a massive crowd. They sought intervention on a wide range of issues, including the Gruhat Lakshi scheme, pensions, traffic congestion, and the demand for government schools in the region.
The event featured over two dozen counters to receive complaints from citizens, while participants could also avail themselves of a free health check-up at the health camp. Notably, the Women and Child Welfare department’s counter experienced the longest queue, with complaints related to the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.
Residents shared their grievances, including Maniamma from Gottigere, who complained about a bribe demand of Rs 4,000 by the staff at the Banashankari taluk office to clear her old-age pension application. Another resident, Surendra Nath, requested the BBMP to reopen the parks as they were prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. Veena Keshav Murthy urged the authorities to establish a space for animal care, while some residents protested against the government’s decision to relocate three veterinary hospitals from the region.
Satya Narayan requested the Dy CM to build a government higher primary school at Jaraganahalli, where the event took place. Various other complaints surfaced, related to student scholarships, ration cards, and the widow pension scheme.
The Dy CM is scheduled to host the next Janata Darshana program at Gundurao Memorial Hall in Seshadripuram on January 16. This session will cater to residents of Gandhinagar, Malleswaram, and Chamarajpet assembly constituencies.