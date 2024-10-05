Driver in 2014 fatal accident case in Bengaluru sentenced to 1 year in prison  

<p>Bengaluru: A man accused in a 2014 case of rash and negligent driving that resulted in a fatality has been sentenced to one year in prison.</p>.<p>Rajashekar, 49, was driving a military truck that collided with an auto-rickshaw in the early hours of August 11, 2014, leading to the death of one passenger and injuring another.</p>.<p>Rajashekar was charged under IPC sections 279 (rash or negligent driving), 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety) and 304A (causing death by negligence not amounting to culpable homicide).</p>.Cops close in on man who helped Pakistani families stay in Bengaluru.<p>The RT Nagar traffic police tracked the accused to his home in Himachal Pradesh and executed the Convicted Arrest Warrant. After securing a four-day transit warrant from the local court, Rajashekar was brought to Bowring Hospital for a medical examination.</p>.<p>He was then produced before the 6th MMTC Court, which sentenced him to one year of imprisonment.</p>