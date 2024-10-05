Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Driver in 2014 fatal accident case in Bengaluru sentenced to 1 year in prison  

Rajashekar, 49, was driving a military truck that collided with an auto-rickshaw in the early hours of August 11, 2014, leading to the death of one passenger and injuring another.
DHNS
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 00:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 00:08 IST
Bengaluru newsAccidentPrisondriversentenced

Follow us on :

Follow Us