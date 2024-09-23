Drunk man goes for swim in Bengaluru lake, drowns

Bengaluru: A 22-year-old man drowned in a lake in eastern Bengaluru on Sunday, allegedly after consuming alcohol.
The deceased Anil, originally from Nepal, worked as a housekeeper in the city.
The incident was captured on a phone by one of his friends, who remained on the lakebed to watch over their belongings. Police suspect the video was intended for a social media reel.
Police said Anil arrived at Panathur lake around 4 pm with two friends —Dinesh, also a housekeeper, and Upendra, a security guard. All three were from Nepal and had moved to Bengaluru three years ago in search of work.
Investigators revealed that the group had consumed alcohol before arriving at the lake. Anil and Dinesh decided to swim, while Upendra stayed behind.
A video clip seen by DH shows Anil and Dinesh swimming toward the middle of the lake. Anil gradually disappeared beneath the water.
“Although they knew how to swim, we suspect alcohol impaired Anil’s ability,” a police official stated.
Further investigation revealed that Anil had recently suffered a minor head injury from an accident. A case has been registered.
Published 23 September 2024, 02:32 IST