Experts discuss future of cloud kitchens, influence of AI in food delivery  

Bengaluru: Over 1,000 people participated in the third edition of the Cloud Kitchen and Food Deliveries Summit, organised by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Wednesday.
The summit, themed 'Intersection of Technology and Sustainability in Food Delivery', featured various presentations and panels by industry experts. The event was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.
At the event, Shivakumar highlighted the hospitality industry's dynamic and fast-paced nature, emphasising the government's willingness to support the sector.
Topics addressed at the summit included eco-friendly packaging, innovations in food technology, sustainability, and environmental consciousness shaping the future of food delivery.
Meghna Vakada, the co-chair for the Bengaluru chapter of the summit, stated, “With a boom in the cloud kitchen and delivery systems in recent times, particularly after the pandemic, the panellists discussed these latest trends to help restaurateurs navigate their businesses effectively.”
The summit also featured panels on the influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the food delivery business and the industry's preparedness to tackle related issues. The event concluded with a panel discussion on fund raising and its necessity in the food delivery industry.
Published 28 June 2024, 22:23 IST