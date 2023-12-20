Experts bat for immediate genomic sequencing 

Bengaluru: Genomic sequencing could play a vital role in identifying which strain of virus is causing the infection and hence, there is an immediate need to restart genomic sequencing, experts suggested.
“It is crucial. We have known that the virus has been constantly evolving and this outbreak does not come as any surprise. Early on, it was the XBB strain, then the BA2.86 and now it’s the JN.1. However, what is concerning is that this virus will not stop its evolution,” said Dr Vishal Rao.
However, there are a few challenges in restarting genomic sequencing and the health department is trying to overcome them.
“We will need a particular number of samples to start genomic sequencing. Now, we do not have a sample pool. But, once we ramp up testing, we should be able to get enough samples,” a senior official in the department said. The department has mandated genomic sequencing for all Covid samples with CT values less than 25 and a few other categories of samples.