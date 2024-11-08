Faculty of Homeopathy fellowship for Bengaluru doctor

<p>Bengaluru: Dr Issac Mathai, founder of SOUKYA International Holistic Health Centre, Bengaluru, has received an honorary fellowship of the Faculty of Homeopathy in London. </p><p>The fellowship — awarded to an Indian for the first time — acknowledges individuals who have made notable contributions to homeopathy and integrative medicine globally, according to a news release. </p>.TCS board approves up to Rs 16k-cr share buyback plan.<p>Dr Mathai has established homeopathic clinics and provided free treatment to over 1.5 lakh people in 150 villages of Hoskote taluk. In 2000, he founded SOUKYA Holistic Health Centre at Samethanahalli, Whitefield, which counts King Charles III and the British royal family among its patrons, the release added. </p>