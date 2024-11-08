Home
Faculty of Homeopathy fellowship for Bengaluru doctor

The fellowship — awarded to an Indian for the first time — acknowledges individuals who have made notable contributions to homeopathy and integrative medicine globally, according to a news release.
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 19:28 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 19:28 IST
