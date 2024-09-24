First-ever sign language-interpreted presser by Bengaluru Police 

Bengaluru: In a unique initiative, the Bengaluru police held their weekly press conference with live sign language interpretation, marking the International Day of Sign Languages on Monday.
The decision was made by Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda to ensure inclusivity during the event.
"To honour the International Day of Sign Languages, we shifted our weekly press conference to Monday this week,” Dayananda said.
“The theme this year is ‘Sign Up for Sign Language Rights'. The Bengaluru City Police is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents, regardless of caste, creed, religion or physical abilities."
Moksha Kumari from the NGO ‘v-shesh’ interpreted the police commissioner’s address and the entire press briefing in sign language. The NGO also conducted a workshop for Bengaluru’s Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to raise awareness about sign language inclusivity.
