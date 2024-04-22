Five held for murdering man over past rivalry in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Five people have been arrested for the murder of a 27-year-old food delivery executive in Domlur, police said on Sunday.
On Friday, Satish Kumar was found with his head smashed with a cement block near the BDA park in Domlur’s BDA Colony.
The Halasuru police registered a case under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).
Within 13 hours, the police arrested Santhosh S, 36; M Pawan Kumar, 24; Ranjith Kumar, 33; J Vinod Mathew, 35; and Ranganath, 41. They have been remanded to judicial custody.
Santhosh, Mathew and Ranganath reside in Domlur, while Pawan and Ranjith are from Indiranagar and Thippasandra, respectively.
(Published 22 April 2024, 02:07 IST)