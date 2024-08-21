Five transgender people booked for castrating boy in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Police have booked five transgender people for allegedly castrating an 18-year-old boy and forcing him into prostitution.
The victim was allegedly forced into begging three years ago, and last month he was unwillingly castrated by five transgender people. He told police that he worked at a tea shop three years ago, where five transgender people—Chitra, Ashwini, Kajal, Preethi, and Mugila—frequented.
“As they visited the tea stall regularly, they befriended me; three years ago, they threatened my family that they would kill me and shifted me to a house on Tannery Road. Eventually, they forced me into begging,” the victim told the police.
According to the victim, on July 12, the five transgender people cornered him after consuming alcohol and ganja and wondered if he was earning Rs 2,000 per day being a boy, then he could earn much more if he converted into a girl.
Eventually, they allegedly injected something into the victim, which turned him unconscious. When he woke up, he found that he was castrated, according to the complaint filed by the victim.
He told police they even performed a pooja on August 3 and forced him into begging and prostitution, according to the complaint he filed on August 13, after escaping from their clutches.
Pulakeshinagar police have booked the suspects under 118(2) (grievous hurt by any means), 127(4) wrongful confinement, 140(4) (abduction), 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 351(3) (treating to cause death or grievous hurt).
A senior police officer overseeing the case told DH that the suspects are absconding and have launched a manhunt for them. The officer said that a medical test confirmed that the victim was castrated.
According to the officer, a preliminary probe of interrogating the suspect’s close circle has revealed that there is a video of the victim undergoing castration, which shows that he willingly went through the process.
Further, they have noted that it was a conspiracy of another rival faction to persuade the boy to file a police complaint. The Pulakeshinagar police are yet to ascertain the claims.
Published 20 August 2024, 22:02 IST