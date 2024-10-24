Home
GAIL Gas eyes Bengaluru’s school, private bus fleets for CNG adoption

This move aligns with GAIL Gas' plans to add 20 more CNG stations by the end of the financial year, expanding the city's City Gas Distribution (CGD) infrastructure.
Udbhavi Balakrishna
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 22:24 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 22:24 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCNGGAIL Gas

