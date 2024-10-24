GAIL Gas eyes Bengaluru’s school, private bus fleets for CNG adoption

<p>Bengaluru: GAIL Gas Limited has initiated discussions with private bus fleet and school bus operators in Bengaluru to explore the adoption of compressed natural gas (CNG) for commercial operations.</p>.<p>This move aligns with GAIL Gas' plans to add 20 more CNG stations by the end of the financial year, expanding the city's City Gas Distribution (CGD) infrastructure.</p>.<p>Currently, GAIL Gas operates 120 stations across Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, supplying CNG to commercial vehicles. As of March, 106 stations were operational, selling nearly 2.4 lakh kg of CNG daily and catering to at least 62,000 vehicles.</p>.<p>By the end of the financial year, GAIL Gas aims to increase its station count to 140 through Company Owned Company Operated (COCO) dealership, or oil marketing company retail outlet models.</p>.<p>"We are now targeting school buses and are in talks with schools that operate their own buses to encourage CNG adoption," a senior GAIL Gas official told DH, adding that the switch could also be more cost-effective for schools.</p>.<p>GAIL Gas is also negotiating with large private fleet operators to induct CNG buses or retrofit existing diesel buses to run on CNG. "This shift will naturally boost CNG demand, and we plan to expand the number of CNG stations across the city," the official added.</p>.<p>Target areas for expansion include Sarjapur Road, Attibele, Doddaballapur, and Electronics City, aiming at both commercial and industrial growth.</p>.<p>However, the rise of electric buses could impact the CNG push, the official noted.</p>.<p>Radhakrishna Holla, president of the Karnataka State Travel Operators Association, expressed optimism about the shift. "This will be a big success. We've seen how well CNG adoption has worked for autorickshaws and cabs. With proper measures and support, there’s no doubt that more operators will switch to CNG for its long-term benefits," he said.</p>