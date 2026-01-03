<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has claimed that work on 10 of the 12 ongoing flyovers, bridges and underpasses in the city will be completed in 2026.</p>.<p>In a written reply to a question raised during the recently concluded Assembly session, the GBA outlined timelines for these projects, stating that 10 are expected to be completed next year.</p>.<p>Several of these projects were initiated as early as 2020 and have missed multiple deadlines.</p>.<p>For instance, in November 2020, the then civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), began work on two grade separators on the RR Nagar–Kengeri Outer Ring Road, across Ullal Main Road and at the HMT Road pipeline junction. More than four years later, both projects remain incomplete.</p>.Karnataka cabinet approves Rs 1,000 crore hospital for organ transplant in Bengaluru .<p>In addition, the civic body has failed to kickstart work on two projects announced in 2019 and 2022.</p>.<p>At Jalahalli Circle, work has not progressed due to delays in land acquisition. Similarly, construction of a grade separator on the Kengeri Outer Ring Road across Annapoorneshwari Nagar has been stalled since 2022, as the project cost increased by Rs 1.5 crore and approval for the revised estimate was granted only recently.</p>.<p>Data provided by the GBA also shows that failure to complete land acquisition has been a major factor behind delays, with such issues affecting at least four of the 12 ongoing projects.</p>.<p>While the GBA maintains that the projects will be completed in 2026, scepticism remains among engineers and the public.</p>.<p>“Completion is possible only under ideal conditions, where approvals are granted on time and work proceeds as scheduled. However, land acquisition is often delayed, and cost escalations require fresh approvals, none of which happen in time. There are several overheads,” a senior GBA official said.</p>.<p>Daily commuters said they have lost faith in repeated assurances.</p>.<p>“Take the Ejipura flyover, for instance. There have been repeated public demands to complete it, but officials keep announcing new deadlines every time one passes. None of them are met,” said Rakesh M, a techie who regularly commutes via Ejipura.</p>