<p>Bengaluru: M Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), inspected ongoing infrastructure works in the city from 11.30 pm on Tuesday to 2.45 am.</p><p>Projects reviewed included white-topping on Hennur–Bagalur Road, asphalting on Outer Ring Road, Hosakerehalli flyover, and the JC Road white-topping project.</p><p>The contractor, affiliated to the ruling Congress party, has delayed white-topping on the Hennur–Bagalur Road, inconveniencing motorists and shopkeepers. Some have demanded the firm be blacklisted for poor maintenance during construction.</p><p>During the inspection, the chief commissioner instructed that traffic be restricted on a 1.2-km stretch from Poorna Prajna School to Gubbi Cross, allowing two-way movement on the other half. The work is to be completed within 25 days. He said similar phased restrictions of 1-km segments should follow as approved by traffic police.</p>.<p>He inspected the Hosakerehalli flyover, now open for trial runs. The chief commissioner instructed officials to finish minor pending works such as line marking and signage at the earliest.</p>.<p>White-topping from Minerva Circle to Town Hall (1 km) on JC Road is in progress. Half the road is open to traffic, and the remaining 250 metres will be finished within four days, he told reporters.</p>