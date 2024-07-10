Google Maps warns people of areas where Bengaluru traffic police are; netizens react

The traffic police in Karnataka's Bengaluru which struggles with thousands of traffic violations every day choose specific areas in the city to take violators to task.
Allegedly, some anonymous people have now marked areas on Google Maps to alert violators from being caught by the traffic police.
An X user named Guru Mandagadde, with the handle name - @kiraataka_2 - posted a picture showing Google location tags. The post read, "Just type "Police irt" on Google Maps and thank me later (sic)."
Netizens, finding the post funny, have reacted to it. One of the replies read, "We should do this on Waze, it is so easy there."
Another X user wrote, "I found similar one few days ago."
Another user with handle name @hrishikesh1234 said, "Indians are undefeated."
An X user replied, "Peak bengaluru moment."
Another social media user said, "and i thought irt is short for ‘in real time’ until i saw the pic."
Another reply read, "This should be a default option in India."
Another X user expressed concern about wrongdoers misusing this to evade the law.
Published 10 July 2024, 08:17 IST