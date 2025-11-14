<p>Bengaluru: To strengthen the bond of harmony among people living in apartments, the third 'Annual Inter-Apartment Sports Fest–2025' has been organized on November 15 and 16 in the Byataryanapura constituency, announced organizer Meenakshi Krishna Byre Gowda.</p><p>Addressing a press conference held at Sahakaranagar, she said that the inter-apartment sports fest has been successfully conducted for the last three years. “Sports help unite people. Keeping in mind the health and physical fitness of residents in Byatarayanapura constituency, the government has built four indoor stadiums. Another sports complex will soon come up near Jakkur. This sports fest aims to inform citizens about these facilities and encourage them to make full use of them,” she added.</p>.Women's World Cup triumph a watershed moment for Indian sports not just cricket: Coach Amol Muzumdar.<p>She further said that residents living in several apartments across North Bengaluru should mingle more with the larger community. To promote this, sports competitions will be held across eight localities. A total of 14 sports have been included — cricket, volleyball, football, chess, carrom, table tennis, tug of war, badminton, among others. This year’s special additions are gymnastics and pickleball. Congress leaders, party workers, and members of the Krishna Byre Gowda (KBG) Volunteers Association are extending their support to the event.</p><p>While 1,500 participants took part last year, this time over 3,000 people have already registered. The competitions will be held according to age categories. The prize distribution ceremony will take place on Sunday at 4 PM at the indoor stadium in Vidyaranyapura, where winners will receive attractive prizes. Both men and women will be awarded equally, with trophies, cash prizes, and certificates. Two lucky winners will also get a free trip to Thailand, she announced.</p>